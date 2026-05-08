Erica Campbell Says: You Know More Word Than You Think

Accusations from others can plant seeds of doubt in believers' faith.

Turning to Scripture and standing firm in what you know dispels the enemy's lies.

Believers should confidently declare the truth of God's love and salvation, even if they don't know every verse.

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A Teen Memory That Sparked Self-Doubt

In a new “Ericaism” on Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica shared a story from when she was about 18 years old. Her sister Malia was dating a guy who liked to crack jokes and one day he teased Erica, saying she did not really know Jesus or any scripture for herself. He claimed she only knew what her pastor and first lady knew, which made her start to question how many scriptures she could actually quote. That offhand comment planted doubt and sent her into quiet self-examination.

How The Enemy Uses Accusation And Doubt

Erica connected that moment to how the enemy works in the lives of believers. She reminded listeners that the Bible calls Satan the father of lies, an accuser and an adversary who prowls like a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour. She said he devours by accusing, whispering lies and making us doubt the God we love and serve, even to the point of wondering if any of this is real while sitting in church. That, she stressed, is not the language of heaven but the language of hell from someone who got kicked out of heaven and does not want anyone else to go.

Turning Accusation Into A Hunger For The Word

Instead of staying stuck in shame, young Erica grabbed a notebook and started writing down every scripture and truth she knew. Before long, she had filled front and back pages and realized she actually knew a lot more Word than she thought. That experience taught her not to let anyone make her feel less than because she was not a pastor or did not know “enough” Bible. Now she tells listeners the same thing: what you know is powerful, even if it is just “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want” or “For God so loved the world.”

Stand On What You Know And Refuse The Lie

Erica said she knows Griff knows God even if he does not know every scripture his pastor knows, and she believes many listeners are the same way. She urged believers not to let the enemy steal what they know, but to stand on the Bible, declare it and speak it with confidence. She admitted she does not know every verse in the book, but she knows the book is real, God loves her, Jesus died and rose again and is coming back. That, she said, is more than enough to follow God and to recognize the enemy as a lying accuser who tries to trick us out of our blessings. Erica closed by urging everyone to get in the Word, let it live in their soul and never let anyone take it away.

Erica Campbell Says: You Know More Word Than You Think was originally published on getuperica.com