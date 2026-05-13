The Power of a Mother’s Wisdom | Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley

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Dr. Willie Jolley continues Mother’s Day week on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell with a deeply personal tribute. He shares how his own mother shaped the winning mindset that has driven everything he has accomplished. Her wisdom did not just teach him lessons. It built a foundation for his entire life.

Winning starts in the mind

Dr. Jolley opens with a truth he lives by every day: winning starts in the mind. His mother was a schoolteacher who understood that principle deeply. She taught him the importance of education, but she went further than the classroom. She focused on developing his mind to win.

She grew up during a time of segregation and faced real obstacles and real injustice. Yet she refused to let anyone make her feel inferior. She carried herself with dignity and passed that same standard directly to her children. Dr. Jolley says she taught him that developing his mindset was his personal responsibility.

The values she instilled

Dr. Jolley’s mother instilled core values in him and his brother that have stood the test of time. She taught them integrity, character, hard work, and smart work. Above all, she taught them to trust God. That spiritual foundation anchored everything else she built into them.

She also pushed them to keep moving in the face of difficulty and adversity. Obstacles were not stop signs in her household. She encouraged her sons to press through challenges and stay focused on winning. That tough-minded approach shaped Dr. Jolley’s entire career and message.

A thank you to all mothers

Dr. Jolley closes with heartfelt gratitude to his mother for helping him achieve everything he has built. He also extends that thank you to every mother who encourages her children, speaks life into them, and tells them they can do it. He urges mothers to keep going because their words and their wisdom matter more than they know.

He invites listeners to visit winwithwilly.com for resources that help them win more every day. He closes with his signature reminder to make the most of every minute because your best is still yet to come.

The Power of a Mother’s Wisdom | Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com