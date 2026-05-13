Griff’s Mr. Griffin: If Your Faith Is Awake, You Can Go To Sleep

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A Neighbor’s Text And A Book That Blessed Beyond Its Target

On his latest “Mr. Griffin” segment on Get Up Mornings, GRIFF started by shouting out Chrissy at Art of Homage, a Black-owned apparel brand he loves for its kingdom-minded hoodies and hats. Then he shared a touching text from his neighbor Miss Kathy, who had just finished his audiobook. She told him how his storytelling felt real, made her laugh and cry, and reminded her of her own mother when he joked about his mama’s feet. Although the book is geared toward moms, she said dads need to hear it too, and promised to pass it on to family and friends.

Faith Is Proven Through Participation

Griff used that encouragement to pivot into a deeper talk about faith. He referenced a sermon he recently heard that said faith is proven through participation. In other words, you cannot just want results or anointing; you have to actually do something with what God gave you. He pointed out that people often want the anointing but not the attack that comes with it. For him, writing the book for moms was an act of faith, and Miss Kathy’s testimony showed how God used it far beyond his original audience.

“If Your Faith Is Awake, You Can Go To Sleep”

Griff offered a line that he called a shout-worthy truth: “If your faith is awake, you can go to sleep.” He described how many of us sit up at night, weary and worried about problems. However, when we trust God enough to let our faith stay awake, we can finally rest. He reminded listeners that even people with strong faith still face challenges. Those challenges do not cancel spiritual responsibilities or the call to use our gifts for others.

Stop “Awfulizing” And Stand On Your Faith

Griff said it is time to stop “awfulizing” everything. He used an example from work: if his boss Dion texts and he misses the text and call, his mind could race to worst-case scenarios about getting fired. Yet Dion could just as easily be calling to offer Hawks tickets. The same mindset shows up in relationships when people say they refuse to try again because they “already know” how it will end. Griff encouraged listeners to step out on faith instead, trust God and remember they belong to Him. Looking back at his own journey, he said if he had never written the book, Miss Kathy and many others would have missed a blessing. His closing challenge was simple: stand on your faith, do what God is nudging you to do, and let Him handle the outcome.

Griff’s Mr. Griffin: If Your Faith Is Awake, You Can Go To Sleep was originally published on getuperica.com