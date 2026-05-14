Cheapest Nonstop Beach Flights You Can Take From Baltimore Right Now

Source: Frazao Studio Latino / Getty If you’re planning a beach getaway this summer but don’t want to spend a fortune on airfare, there are several affordable nonstop options available from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). Airlines including Southwest Airlines and Frontier Airlines are currently offering low-cost flights to popular beach destinations across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Many of the deals are ideal for quick weekend trips or summer vacations without long layovers. Here are some of the cheapest nonstop beach destinations you can currently fly to from BWI:

Myrtle Beach Typical fares range from about $80 to $120 roundtrip. The short flight and nearby beaches make it one of the most popular budget-friendly getaways from Baltimore.

Miami

Flights have recently been listed as low as $56 to $176 roundtrip depending on the airline and travel dates.

Fort Lauderdale Another low-cost Florida option with nonstop fares often starting around $60 roundtrip.

Orlando Travelers can find cheap fares while also getting access to nearby beaches and attractions.

Tampa Known for Gulf Coast beaches, Tampa continues to be one of the more affordable nonstop destinations from BWI.

San Juan One of the best tropical options that does not require a passport for U.S. travelers. Flights can sometimes be found for around $118 roundtrip.

Punta Cana A popular all-inclusive resort destination with nonstop flights available from BWI during peak travel seasons.