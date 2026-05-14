A Legacy of Excellence | Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley

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Dr. Willie Jolley highlights the power of excellence in his Wake Up & Win segment “A Legacy of Excellence” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell. As he continues celebrating Mother’s Day week, he shares a powerful story about Mother Virginia Ali of Ben’s Chili Bowl in Washington, D.C. Her daily choices show how excellence creates a lasting legacy.

Who is Mother Virginia Ali?

Dr. Jolley explains that Mother Virginia Ali is an icon in Washington, D.C. Everyone calls her “Mom.” She co-founded the legendary Ben’s Chili Bowl, a restaurant known and loved across the city and beyond. When major events happen in D.C., people always hope she can attend.

She is almost 93 years old, yet she remains vibrant, warm, and fully engaged. Dr. Jolley says he has learned valuable lessons from watching how she lives and leads. Her example proves that excellence is not about age. It is about attitude and action.

Excellence means doing whatever it takes

Dr. Jolley recalls one moment that captured her spirit of excellence. He visited Ben’s Chili Bowl while she was finishing a television interview. As soon as the cameras stopped, she noticed a nearby table that had not been cleared. Without hesitation, she began cleaning it herself.

He quickly told her, “Mom, you have employees.” She responded that excellence is doing whatever it takes to win. She added that they do not wait for others. They act right away and do what needs to be done. That simple act showed why she continues to win and why people respect her so deeply.

Building your own legacy of excellence

Dr. Jolley shares how much he loves and respects Mother Virginia Ali and the lessons he has learned from her life. Her legacy is not just a famous restaurant. It is a standard of excellence that inspires others to step up. He urges listeners to adopt that same mindset.

Excellence means going beyond the minimum and taking ownership. It means doing what needs to be done, even when no one is watching. Dr. Jolley encourages everyone to use these lessons of excellence so they can win more in life. He directs listeners to winwithwilly.com for resources that help them keep growing and reminds them to make the most of every minute because their best is yet to come.

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A Legacy of Excellence | Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com