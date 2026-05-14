Baltimore Region Under Voluntary Water Restrictions
Voluntary water restrictions have been announced for parts of the Baltimore region ahead of the summer season due to ongoing drought conditions and declining reservoir levels, according to Baltimore’s Department of Public Works (DPW).
Officials say water levels are currently low in three major reservoirs that provide drinking water to nearly 1.8 million residents across Baltimore City as well as Carroll, Harford, and Howard counties. Residents connected to the public water system are being encouraged to reduce non-essential water use.
Severe Drought Conditions Across Maryland
The announcement comes as nearly 95% of Maryland is experiencing severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The voluntary restrictions apply to both residents and businesses using the public water supply. Homes that rely on private wells are not affected, though officials recommend checking with local authorities for water conservation guidance.
Goal Is to Avoid Mandatory Restrictions
City officials say the restrictions are intended to help preserve the region’s water supply before summer demand increases.
By reducing overall water usage now, DPW hopes to avoid implementing mandatory restrictions later if drought conditions continue to worsen.
“DPW will continue closely monitoring reservoir levels and drought conditions and will evaluate additional measures if conditions worsen,” the agency said in a statement.
If necessary, officials may begin using water from the Susquehanna River as a backup supply source a measure typically reserved for drought emergencies. While the water remains safe to drink after treatment, residents may notice a slight difference in taste or smell.
Ways Residents Can Help Conserve Water
DPW is asking residents and businesses to take simple steps to reduce water consumption, including:
- Repairing leaking faucets or hoses
- Delaying lawn and garden watering
- Turning off water while brushing teeth or shaving
- Taking shorter showers
- Running only full loads in dishwashers and washing machines
- Using car wash facilities that recycle water
Officials emphasized that the restrictions do not apply to water used for drinking, cooking, or personal hygiene.
DPW Conservation Efforts
In addition to public conservation efforts, DPW says it is actively working to reduce water loss by:
- Repairing water main breaks
- Fixing system leaks
- Turning off public fountains
Officials will continue monitoring conditions throughout the summer.
Baltimore Region Under Voluntary Water Restrictions was originally published on 92q.com