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Mike Teezy Teams Up with Eria Campbell

Christian Hip Hop & R&B Artist Mike Teezy Teams Up with Eria Campbell

Published on May 18, 2026

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Source: Nia Noelle / Reach Media

Christian Hip Hop and R&B artist Mike Teezy releases his highly anticipated new album, CHAMELEON, today – Friday, May 15th. Now available on all digital streaming platforms. The project features the standout singles “Cup of Tea,” “For My Good” featuring Erica Campbell, and “Time 4U” featuring Kierra Sheard.

Ahead of the release, Mike Teezy recently surpassed 100 million digital streams across all platforms — a major milestone reflecting both his artistic impact and the growing influence of his faith-driven message.

“CHAMELEON was birthed through growth, struggle, and evolution,” shares Mike Teezy. “This project embraces all of the styles I love while staying rooted in faith, authenticity, and purpose. From hard-hitting records to soulful, vulnerable moments, every track reflects a different side of the journey without losing its identity.”

Beyond music, Mike Teezy remains deeply committed to serving communities throughout Charlotte and Winston-Salem through youth empowerment and creative development initiatives. In December 2025, he launched the Sow Into You/Harvstland Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to planting seeds of purpose in young people through music, dance, film, education, and faith-based mentorship.

During the foundation’s launch celebration, the Mayor of Winston-Salem honored Mike Teezy with an official proclamation declaring December 13 as “Mike Teezy Day” throughout the city.

Mike Teezy continues to inspire audiences worldwide to lead with purpose, faith, and impact. The CHAMELEON TOUR launches this summer, while his current single, “For My Good” featuring Erica Campbell, is now servicing radio nationwide.

Christian Hip Hop & R&B Artist Mike Teezy Teams Up with Eria Campbell was originally published on praiserichmond.com

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