LaShá Knox Breaks Into Billboard Gospel With Earnest Pugh

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Atlanta, GA — For Stellar Award-nominated artist LaShá Knox, the journey began in her hometown of Atlanta, where she served as worship leader at Fresh Anointing Worship Center, founded by her father, Bishop Lesley Knox. She later joined The Alive City Church under the leadership of Senior Pastor John Elmore, III and now serves as both worship leader and pastor.

Her vocal prowess and authentic connection with audiences quickly captured the attention of Gospel music, entertainment, and media tycoon Kerry Douglas, CEO of Blacksmoke Music Worldwide, who signed her to an exclusive distribution deal. She first released “Surrounded (Fight My Battles)” featuring James Fortune, followed by her latest single, “Right There,” featuring Earnest Pugh.

“Right There” has surged to #9 on both the Billboard Gospel Airplay and Mediabase Gospel Charts for the week of May 16, 2026, marking LaShá’s first Top 10 radio hit.

When “Right There” broke into the Top 10, all I could hear was – something just broke!” LaSha explains. “This moment is a true testament to trusting God’s timing, embracing the process, and staying confident in His promises. God is not slack concerning His word. If He said it, He will perform it. I believed Him, and I didn’t mind waiting on it.”

“Right There” has become an anthem of hope in a world full of uncertainty. LaSha’s encouragement to listeners through this song is to remember that God remains a very present help. He was RIGHT THERE, and He is still RIGHT HERE!

“‘Right There is a reminder that even in the darkest moments of life, God has a way of standing beside you without ever leaving His post,” says Pastor John Elmore, III, GRAMMY® and Stellar Award nominated producer and songwriter. “Watching this record reach the Top 10 is powerful, but the real victory is knowing people are hearing hope again. Lasha’ delivered this song with the honesty of someone who survived the storm, and Earnest brought a timeless strength that gave the message even greater weight. My prayer is that years from now, when people hear Right There, they won’t just remember a chart position, they’ll remember that God was right there beside them through every heartbreak, every prayer, every setback, and every comeback.”

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“Right There” is so necessary for this season and time because it reminds us of the omnipresence of God,” states Dr. Earnest Pugh. “Collaborating with my label-mates on this incredible masterpiece was a no-brainer for me. Pastor Elmore’s production style is uniquely masterful, while LaSha’s energy, passion, and anointed voice are beyond amazing. These two are a force to be reckoned with and the best-kept secrets in our industry!”

“Right There” is available on all digital streaming platforms. The official music video featuring LaShá Knox and Earnest Pugh is available on YouTube. The single serves as a precursor to LaShá’s forthcoming album, TESTIFY Vol. 1 — a deeply personal collection of music and storytelling that reflects her past struggles, present growth, and future promise.

With the upcoming release of TESTIFY Vol. 1, LaShá Knox continues to establish herself as a dynamic voice in both music and ministry, using her life experiences and artistry to inspire faith, healing, and hope.

LaShá Knox Breaks Into Billboard Gospel With Earnest Pugh was originally published on praiserichmond.com