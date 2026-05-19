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Maryland Elections Board Addresses Incorrect Mail-In Ballots

Published on May 19, 2026

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The Maryland State Board of Elections has posted updated information on its website regarding incorrect mail-in ballots sent to some voters ahead of the June gubernatorial primary election.

On Friday, the Board said the issue was caused by its vendor, Taylor Print & Visual Impressions, Inc., after some voters received ballots for the wrong political party. According to the Board, the error only impacts voters who were mailed ballots before May 14. Replacement ballots are scheduled to begin mailing this week.

Maryland Elections Board Addresses Incorrect Mail-In Ballots was originally published on 92q.com

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