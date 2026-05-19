Fair Or Foul? Mallard Creek 'Showboating' DQ Raises Questions

Tim Clayton

As one of the oldest and most physical of sporting events, track and field has a tendency to garner strong reactions from both the crowd in attendance and competing athletes themselves. However, what happens when a bit of harmless ‘showboating’ turns into a national debate over ethical athleticism?

That’s the current topic of water cooler convo happening throughout America following a recent North Carolina track & field championship meet that saw a top runner for Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte disqualified for what officials ruled as “unsporting behavior.”

The decision resulted in the championship title being awarded to Jordan High School in Durham, causing split reactions across the state and viral debates across the nation.

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More details on the track meet in question that led to the dividing decision below, via The Charlotte Observer:

“At Saturday’s N.C. 8A state championship in Greensboro, the Mavericks, trailing by two points in the final race, would seal the title with a win in the boys’ 1,600-meter relay.

N.C. State recruit Nyan Brown, the team’s star, was running the final leg.

As he crossed the finish line, well out in front, Brown held up the back of his hand, all five fingers outstretched. Mavericks coach Sam Willoughby said it was to signify three straight outdoor state titles to go with two straight indoor titles the team had won in the 2025 and ‘26 seasons.

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Officials disqualified Brown for the act, saying the Mavericks senior had been warned earlier for celebrating in an earlier race.

Willoughby said Brown had not.

‘I was not told, and he was not told,’ Willoughby told The Observer on Monday afternoon. ‘That became a ‘he-say, she-say’ thing. At the end, (the official) claimed she gave Nyan a warning. I kept asking her, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure you had the right kid?’ He said, ‘Coach, she never said anything to me.’'”

For reference, the clip below shows the gesture Brown was allegedly warned about the first time, which saw him notch an impressive fifth-fastest time in the United States for 2026 in the 300-meter hurdle:

Mallard Creek High School has since started an appeals process with the N.C. Dept. of Public Instruction, citing the lack of warning from their perspective and an unfair ruling that ended up costing the team a third straight state championship. From the perspective of state officials, athletes are not permitted in any way, shape or form to celebrate by holding up their hands in victory or clenching their fists while crossing the finish line. Celebration can only begin after a runner completes the activity, which they feel Brown did not abide by.

Let us know where you stand in this track and field debate, and see what others are saying about the Mallard Creek High School disqualification that caused a national upset:

1. The Observer reviewed several photos of other athletes who participated in the state championships Saturday and found many had similar celebrations to the one that got Mallard Creek disqualified.

via @langstonwertzjr