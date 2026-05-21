Tasha Page-Lockhart Shares Miracle Baby News and New Music

Tasha Page-Lockhart's pregnancy, after being told she couldn't have more children, is a miraculous surprise.

Page-Lockhart is returning to solo music after a 6-year break, trusting God's plans during this new season.

The interview explores spiritual warfare, prayer, and finding hope in the midst of life's pressures and uncertainties.

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On The Nightly Spirit, host Darlene McCoy welcomed Tasha Page-Lockhart to The Nightly Spirit, it felt less like a standard radio interview and more like a family reunion. The two women slipped easily into laughter, memories, and ministry, giving listeners a moving conversation rooted in deep friendship and even deeper faith.

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A miracle neither of them saw coming

That sense of divine timing shaped one of the night’s biggest moments: Page-Lockhart’s unexpected pregnancy announcement. She told McCoy she was stunned to learn she was expecting, especially after having been told years ago that she would not have any more children. With her youngest son now 17, the news came as both a surprise and a miracle. The singer shared that she discovered the pregnancy shortly after marrying her husband in June 2025, making this new chapter feel even more significant.

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Back to solo music after six years

Still, Page-Lockhart was honest about the tension of the moment. After six years away from releasing solo music, she is finally stepping back into the spotlight with a new partnership and a new single, “He’s on the Way.” Under normal circumstances, she said, she would be traveling heavily and pushing full speed through promotion. Instead, pregnancy has forced her to slow down and trust God to carry what she cannot control.

That testimony gave the interview its emotional center. Rather than framing the shift as a setback, both women leaned into the message that God’s plans do not arrive late or out of order. They arrive with purpose. McCoy affirmed the beauty of Page-Lockhart’s season, calling attention to the way God was multiplying every area of her life at once: marriage, music, motherhood, and ministry.

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Faith in the middle of the fight

Their conversation also moved into powerful reflections on spiritual warfare, family, and prayer. As McCoy opened up about her son’s recent car accident and past trauma, Page-Lockhart responded with conviction, urging listeners to remember the authority of prayer and the difference between condemnation and conviction. What began as an entertainment interview became a moment of encouragement for anyone facing pressure, fear, or uncertainty.

Page-Lockhart’s life, and in the spirit of the conversation, it was a reminder that help, healing, and promise can all arrive right on time.

Tasha Page-Lockhart Shares Miracle Baby News and New Music was originally published on blackamericaweb.com