Gov. Wes Moore Signs Juvenile Justice Reform And Housing Development Bills

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Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed another round of bills into law Tuesday, including measures focused on juvenile justice reform and expanding housing development opportunities across the state, CBS Baltimore reports.

The ceremony marked the governor’s final bill signing following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session.

One of the most closely watched measures signed into law was the Youth Charging Reform Act. The legislation changes how some juveniles accused of serious crimes will move through Maryland’s court system by limiting which offenses automatically place teens in adult court.

Under the new law, juveniles charged with the most serious violent crimes — including first-degree murder, attempted murder, rape, and attempted rape — will still be automatically prosecuted as adults.

However, certain offenders age 17 and younger who are charged with crimes such as first-degree assault, along with some drug and weapons-related offenses, will now have their cases handled in juvenile court rather than adult court.

The legislation sparked debate among lawmakers, with some critics arguing the changes could weaken accountability for young offenders.

“As a public policy perspective, though, I just don’t think the public wants to see soft-on-crime initiatives right now,” said Maryland State Del. Lauren Arikan. “Only time is really going to tell us if this method is actually going to improve things.”

The Youth Charging Reform Act is scheduled to take effect on Oct. 1.

The governor also signed the Maryland Housing Certainty Act, which is designed to give developers more stability during the building process. The law allows housing projects to move forward under the local regulations that were in place when the application was originally submitted.

The measure also delays certain local impact fees and taxes until construction is completed.

Another housing-related bill signed Tuesday was the Maryland Transit and Housing Opportunity Act. The legislation aims to address Maryland’s housing shortage by limiting local governments from requiring minimum off-street parking for certain developments.

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The law also allows some zoning restrictions to be overridden near high-frequency rail stations, paving the way for additional housing development around major transit hubs.

Gov. Wes Moore Signs Juvenile Justice Reform And Housing Development Bills was originally published on 92q.com