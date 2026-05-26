Biggest Christian Music Festivals Happening Summer 2026
Here Are The Biggest Christian Music Festivals Happening This Summer
Summer is almost here, and that means festival season is getting ready to take over. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to hear your favorite Christian artists live, now is the perfect time to start planning your summer road trips, group outings, and weekend getaways.
The Christian Festival Association recently released its 2026 festival calendar, featuring events happening across the country from June through October. From major headliners to rising worship artists, this year’s lineup includes something for every kind of Christian music fan.
Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly weekend, outdoor worship experiences, or multi-day concerts packed with some of the biggest names in Christian music, these festivals are expected to draw thousands throughout the summer.
Here are some of the festivals happening this year:
Resound Fest
Bethany, Missouri | June 5-6
Featuring Seph Schlueter, Leanna Crawford, Megan Woods, Colton Dixon and more.
Amplify Fest
Benton, Arkansas | June 12-13
Featuring Phil Wickham, Anne Wilson, Hulvey and more.
RiseFest
Sheldon, Iowa | June 12-13
Featuring Josiah Queen, Terrian, Ben Fuller and more.
Freedom Fest
Olive Branch, Mississippi | July 3
Featuring Anne Wilson, Jamie MacDonald, Band Reeves and more.
Lifest
Oshkosh, Wisconsin | July 9-12
Featuring Rend Collective, CAIN, KB, Josiah Queen, Leanna Crawford, Skillet and more.
Kingdom Bound Festival
Corfu, New York | July 27-29
Featuring For King & Country, Josiah Queen, CAIN and more.
One Fest
Cadott, Wisconsin | July 31-August 2
Featuring For King & Country, Crowder, Rachael Lampa and more.
Unity Festival
Muskegon, Michigan | August 5-8
Featuring For King & Country, Crowder, Tenth Avenue North, We Are Messengers and more.
Uprise Fest
Shippensburg, Pennsylvania | September 11-12
Featuring Brandon Lake, TobyMac, CeCe Winans, Skillet, Crowder, Ben Fuller and more.