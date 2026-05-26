Here Are The Biggest Christian Music Festivals Happening This Summer

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Summer is almost here, and that means festival season is getting ready to take over. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to hear your favorite Christian artists live, now is the perfect time to start planning your summer road trips, group outings, and weekend getaways.

The Christian Festival Association recently released its 2026 festival calendar, featuring events happening across the country from June through October. From major headliners to rising worship artists, this year’s lineup includes something for every kind of Christian music fan.

Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly weekend, outdoor worship experiences, or multi-day concerts packed with some of the biggest names in Christian music, these festivals are expected to draw thousands throughout the summer.

Here are some of the festivals happening this year:

Resound Fest

Bethany, Missouri | June 5-6

Featuring Seph Schlueter, Leanna Crawford, Megan Woods, Colton Dixon and more.