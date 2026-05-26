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Bishop Paul S. Morton To Be Inducted Into Black Music Walk of Fame

Gospel Icon Bishop Paul S. Morton Honored With 2026 Walk of Fame Induction

Published on May 26, 2026

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Gospel legend Bishop Paul S. Morton is being recognized for his decades of impact on gospel music and ministry as part of the Black Music Month Class of 2026 for the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame.

The celebrated pastor, singer, and songwriter will officially be inducted during the organization’s Crown Jewel of Excellence ceremony on Monday, June 1, 2026, in Atlanta.

Morton joins a distinguished class of honorees that includes Davido, Ludacris, Organized Noize, Maynard H. Jackson, and Jack the Rapper.

Known for helping shape modern gospel music, Bishop Morton built a legacy through powerful worship anthems, inspirational leadership, and his longtime role as founder of the Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship. Over the years, he has inspired generations with songs including “Let It Rain,” “Bow Down,” and “Cry Your Last Tear.”

The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame said this year’s induction class represents individuals whose contributions have left a lasting mark on culture, community, and entertainment worldwide.

Founded by Catherine Brewton, Demmette Guidry, and Michael T. Mauldin, the Walk of Fame was created to preserve and celebrate the influence of Black artists, leaders, and changemakers. The Crown Jewel of Excellence emblems are permanently installed in downtown Atlanta near Mercedes-Benz Stadium as a tribute to those whose work continues to impact generations.

Morton’s induction comes during Black Music Month, adding another milestone to his decades-long career in gospel music and ministry.

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