Apple

Members of the union representing employees at a Baltimore County Apple store gathered Wednesday to protest what they describe as discriminatory treatment of workers ahead of the store’s planned closure next month.

The rally comes as Apple prepares to close its Towson Town Center location on June 20, citing “declining conditions” at the mall and the departure of several retailers.

Union leaders, joined by Maryland lawmakers, called on the company to support the nearly 90 employees expected to lose their jobs because of the closure.

The Towson location made history as the first Apple retail store in the United States to unionize.

Union representatives said they are frustrated by Apple’s decision, arguing the closure leaves workers and the surrounding community without important services and access to a transit-friendly retail location.

Apple said it will continue honoring its union agreement and maintained that the closure decision was based on changing conditions at the mall.

Unfair Labor Practice Complaint Filed

Following the announcement, the union filed an Unfair Labor Practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging discriminatory treatment.

Union officials also claim Apple is preventing unionized Towson employees from transferring to other store locations, while workers at two non-union stores facing closures were reportedly offered transfer opportunities.

Union Workers Rally Over Closure of Towson Apple Store was originally published on 92q.com