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Baltimore Rappers, DJs and Producers We Lost Too Soon

Their Impact Lives On: Remembering Baltimore's Hip-Hop, Club And DJ Legends

Published on June 5, 2026

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Source: March Funeral Home / March Funeral Home

Baltimore’s music scene has long been a powerhouse of talent, producing influential rappers, DJs, producers, singers and cultural tastemakers who helped shape the city’s sound and identity. From club music pioneers to rising hip-hop stars, many artists left an unforgettable mark on Baltimore’s culture before their lives were tragically cut short.

This list is not exhaustive and represents only a portion of the Baltimore artists whose lives and careers left a lasting impact on the city’s music culture.

Their music continues to live on through streaming platforms, social media tributes and the generations of artists they inspired.

DJ K Swift

Miss Tony aka Big Tony

DJ Reggie Reg

Lor Scoota

PRESIDENT DAVO

Bandhunta Jugg

Dukeyman

LonnieDaGoat

G-Rock

Nick Breed

PTG Fresh 

SMASH

WhiteboyCameWitDaBag

Their Impact Lives On: Remembering Baltimore's Hip-Hop, Club And DJ Legends was originally published on 92q.com

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