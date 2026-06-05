Dirt Bike Rider Accused of Biting Baltimore Detective During Early Morning Struggle

Source: General / Radio One

A Baltimore police officer was hospitalized early Sunday morning after being struck by a dirt bike while assisting with crowd control in the city’s Charles North neighborhood, according to charging documents.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Maryland Avenue as officers were monitoring traffic and pedestrian activity following the closure of a nearby nightclub.

Police said a detective observed a large group of dirt bike riders traveling through the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Falls Road. One rider, later identified as 31-year-old Maurice Green, was allegedly operating a dirt bike without registration plates or proper safety equipment.

According to investigators, Green revved his engine and maneuvered his dirt bike alongside a marked police vehicle in an apparent attempt to block the detective’s path. Moments later, Green reportedly lost control of the bike and dropped it in the roadway.

The detective attempted to take Green into custody, but authorities say he got back on the dirt bike and tried to flee. A struggle followed after the detective brought Green and the bike to the ground.

Charging documents state that Green refused commands to stop resisting and allegedly bit the detective on the forearm, causing a wound that broke the skin.

As officers worked to restrain Green, another dirt bike rider allegedly struck Officer Vasquez from behind before fleeing the scene. The unidentified rider has not been located.

Officer Vasquez was transported to Shock Trauma for treatment of her injuries. The detective was treated at the scene for the bite wound.

Green was taken into custody and charged with attempting to elude uniformed police by means other than failing to stop and fleeing on foot. Police said his dirt bike was towed, and he was issued seven traffic citations, including driving without a valid license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

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Dirt Bike Rider Accused of Biting Baltimore Detective During Early Morning Struggle was originally published on 92q.com