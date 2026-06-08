Morgan State University Choir Earns Stellar Award Nomination for HBCU Choir of the Year

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The Morgan State University Choir has been nominated for HBCU Choir of the Year at the 2026 Stellar Awards, one of the most prestigious honors in gospel music.

Under the direction of Dr. Eric Conway, the internationally acclaimed choir received official recognition as a nominee in the HBCU-focused category, highlighting the ensemble’s continued excellence in gospel music, performance, and musical education.

The Stellar Awards, often referred to as the “Greatest Night in Gospel Music,” celebrate outstanding achievements by gospel artists, choirs, musicians, and industry professionals from across the country. The 2026 ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 15, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Morgan State University Choir has long been recognized as one of the premier collegiate choral programs in the nation. Known for its powerful performances, rich tradition, and commitment to artistic excellence, the choir has represented Morgan State University on national and international stages for decades.