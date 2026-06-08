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Leonard Bailey Drops “Thankful Grateful”

After Brain Surgery, Leonard Bailey Pens Testimony Anthem “Thankful Grateful”

Leonard Bailey shares how a brain tumor diagnosis birthed his funky new gratitude anthem “Thankful Grateful” with Leonard Bailey & Friends.

Published on June 8, 2026

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  • Leonard's doctor diagnosed him with a brain tumor, but he chose praise over panic, knowing God would give him victory.
  • The song's heavy bass line and call-and-response chant urge listeners to be thankful and grateful for God's blessings.
  • Leonard formed his choir collective 'Leonard Bailey & Friends' to fully commit to his own music, blending gospel influences.

Introducing Leonard Bailey & Friends On Get Up Mornings

On Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell, Cheryl Jackson introduced West Coast gospel artist Leonard Bailey for the show’s “Introducing” segment. Leonard came on to debut his new single “Thankful Grateful,” recorded with his choir collective Leonard Bailey & Friends. The track features powerhouse vocalist Demetrius Tollfree and immediately filled the airwaves with an old‑school, feel‑good praise vibe. Cheryl called it a “feel good song” and said she loved how it makes you want to praise.

A Bass Line, A Diagnosis And A Decision To Praise

Leonard explained that the song began with a heavy bass line that stayed in his head for weeks. He built the entire track around that groove, crafting a call‑and‑response praise chant that urges listeners to be “thankful for all that He’s done” and “grateful the victory won.” But the deeper inspiration was a life‑changing phone call. On his way to vacation, Leonard’s doctor told him he needed brain surgery to remove a tumor. Shocked and devastated, he started replaying all the times God had already come through for him.

Shouting Now Because Victory Is Already Won

Leonard grew up at Love Center Ministries in Oakland under Bishop Walter Hawkins, whose classic message still shapes his faith: “We don’t have to wait until the battle is over, we can shout now.” Holding on to that truth, Leonard chose praise over panic. “Why am I concerned?” he recalled thinking. “I already know I’m going to be victorious.” “Thankful Grateful” became his musical response—celebrating God for waking him up, starting his day and granting victory even before the surgery. Cheryl noted that the fact he could undergo brain surgery and still be in his right mind, talking and testifying, shows what she called “the residual of gratefulness.”

The Story Behind Leonard Bailey & Friends

Leonard has been teaching and directing choirs since he was 14, working with multiple groups over the years. Leonard Bailey & Friends is his latest ensemble, a collective of “amazing talented friends” he called when he finally decided to stop playing and fully commit to his own music. He describes their sound as a “gumbo” of his gospel heroes: Thomas Whitfield, Richard Smallwood, Ed and Walter Hawkins, Donald Lawrence and James Hall. Those influences show up in the lush vocal blends and choir‑driven energy on “Thankful Grateful.”

How To Add “Thankful Grateful” To Your Playlist

Leonard encouraged listeners to add “Thankful Grateful” to their summer playlists, whether for backyard barbecues or Sunday morning church. He also reminded fans to check out the group’s first single, “He’s All Right.” You can find the music under Leonard Bailey & Friends on streaming platforms, follow them on social as “LB and Friends” (with a Z) and visit LeonardBailey.com for bookings and updates. For anyone walking through their own hard news, Leonard’s testimony‑soaked anthem offers a groove and a reminder: you can be thankful and grateful right now because victory is already won.

After Brain Surgery, Leonard Bailey Pens Testimony Anthem “Thankful Grateful” was originally published on getuperica.com

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