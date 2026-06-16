Primary Elections, National Park Exhibits, & More
Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Primary Elections, National Parks, and More
- Upcoming elections in Georgia, Oklahoma, and D.C. will shape local and national leadership.
- A federal judge orders restoring national park exhibits on slavery and climate change, rejecting censorship.
- Financial expert advises businesses to build customized tax strategies, not rely on generic online advice.
Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. Grab your coffee, lean in, and let’s walk through the stories shaping our lives right now.
READ MORE STORIES
The Ballot Box is Calling
Primary elections are underway today in Oklahoma and the District of Columbia, while voters in Georgia and Alabama settle highly anticipated runoff races. In Georgia, folks are heading back to the polls to finalize the Republican challengers who will face Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff and gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms this November. These races will shape the leadership steering our state and country. Your voice matters here. When we show up at the polls, we shape the future for our children and our neighbors. So make a plan, check your polling location, and let’s be counted.
Trump Ordered to Reinstall National Park Exhibits
A federal judge in Boston ordered the Trump administration to reinstall national park exhibits and signs detailing slavery and climate within the next 21 days. The ruling follows lawsuits from historians and conservationists who accused the Department of the Interior of censoring and sanitizing American history. This decision pushes back directly on a 2025 executive order the White House once labeled a “divisive revisionist movement.” Here’s the truth: our history is not a burden to hide. It is a foundation to honor. This ruling reminds us that the full story of who we are deserves to be told, plainly and proudly.
RELATED STORY Trump Administration Ordered To Restore Removed Exhibits At National Parks
Money Wisdom for Businesses
CPA-to-the-stars and financial expert Katrina Craft is warning scaling business owners that relying on a flat 30% tax rule simply is not a sound strategy. She explains that generalized internet advice ignores your unique entity structure, leaving firms either under-saving or locking away cash they need to operate. Her advice is simple but powerful: build a proactive, customized system that looks at your full financial picture all year long. Friend, when you know your numbers, you protect your dream. Don’t let one-size-fits-all advice cap your blessings.
In the Good News
High school graduate Patrick Pruitt of Henry County, Georgia, earned acceptance into a staggering 264 colleges nationwide. Let that sink in. Mr. Pruitt has officially committed to Knox College in Illinois, where he’ll use a substantial financial package to study environmental science. Young king, we see you. Your hard work is proof of what’s possible when we believe in ourselves and chase our purpose. Congratulations, Patrick.
As Sybil Wilkes reminds us every day: be informed, be empowered.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Primary Elections, National Parks, and More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com