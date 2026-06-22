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Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to move across Maryland Monday afternoon and evening, bringing the potential for damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and even an isolated tornado.

The day will begin quietly across the Baltimore region, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a few breaks of sunshine. Temperatures will climb quickly through the morning, reaching the 80s by midday.

As the heat and humidity build, one or two lines of strong thunderstorms are expected to develop west and north of Baltimore before pushing east through the state. The greatest threat for severe weather is expected between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Forecasters say any storm could produce damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours, dangerous lightning, hail, and a brief tornado. Residents are encouraged to stay weather-aware throughout the afternoon and have multiple ways to receive warnings.

While scattered showers and storms may linger into the evening, the primary severe weather threat is expected to diminish after 7 p.m.

Temperatures will vary across Maryland, with northern parts of the state topping out in the low to mid-80s. Baltimore City and areas farther south are expected to reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Combined with the humidity, heat index values could climb into the mid-90s across the Baltimore metro during the afternoon.

Severe Storms Expected Across Maryland Monday Afternoon and Evening was originally published on 92q.com