Track Your Dollars and Grow Your Wealth | Dr. Willie Jolley

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Dr. Willie Jolley says one small habit can transform how you handle money. In his Wake Up & Win segment “Track Your Dollars and Grow Your Wealth” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, he challenges listeners to pay attention to every dollar they spend. Awareness, he explains, is the first step to better financial decisions.

When money keeps “disappearing”

Dr. Willie Jolley shares that as a child, money seemed to burn a hole in his pocket. He spent it as soon as he got it and could not explain where it went. Many adults still live that way. At the end of the week or month, they look at their accounts and wonder where their money went.

Today’s digital tools make this even easier to do. Credit cards, phone apps, and tap-to-pay options let people spend without thinking. The result is stress and confusion when the bills come due.

A seven-day tracking challenge

To change that pattern, Dr. Willie Jolley offers a simple seven-day challenge. For one week, he urges listeners to track every dollar they spend. The goal is to know exactly where their money is going.

He suggests using your phone as a quick log. Each time you spend, note the amount and purpose. It could be three dollars on a sandwich, a bus fare, an Uber ride, or anything else. After seven days, you will see patterns that were previously hidden.

Awareness that leads to better choices

Dr. Willie Jolley says this one habit can reveal a lot about your spending habits. When you see where your money really goes, you can make smarter choices. Tracking helps you grow more conscious and intentional with your dollars.

He promises that this will work if you work it. Greater awareness can help you grow yourself and grow your wealth over time. He points listeners to winwithwillie.com for more resources that support their financial growth. Finally, he encourages them to share the message with others and reminds them that their best is yet to come.

Track Your Dollars and Grow Your Wealth | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com