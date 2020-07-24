CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Their Baby Boy, Win Wilson [PHOTO]

All In WA: A Concert For COVID-19 Relief

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Congrats to Russell Wilson and Ciara!

The Wilson’s welcomed their second child together and Cici’s third child overall on Thursday (July 23). The newborn baby boy’s name? Win Harrison Wilson.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

“Happy birthday WIN!!!,” Russell shared on Twitter. “Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020. 8lbs 1 oz.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Win is now the younger brother of Ciara and Russell’s daughter Sienna (born April 2017) and Future Zahir (born in May 2014). Ciara and Russell made the latest pregnancy a quarantine affair as they styled not only photoshoots around Cici’s baby bump but also being a loving family. Plus when the cameras started rolling – Cici was masked up with baby Win in the delivery room!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Congrats to the family.

 

Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Their Baby Boy, Win Wilson [PHOTO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Ciara , Russell Wilson

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Rep. Greg Pence Called Out For Racist Collectables…

The Indiana representative is slammed on social media by his political opponent.
07.27.20
Andrew Gillum Resurfaces With ‘Personal Update’ Addressing ‘Rumors,’…

Andrew Gillum made a surprise return to public life on Monday by releasing a video testimonial to provide what he…
07.22.20
New York Mom Accuses Neighbor Of ‘Racially Motivated’…

Long Island protesters rally behind her.
07.20.20
Photo Shows ‘Karen’s Husband’ Pulling Gun On Walmart…

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.
07.17.20
Video Of Cop Violently Snatching Black Driver Out…

Virginia State Trooper Charles Hewitt is placed on administrative leave.
07.17.20
Kanye West Reportedly Explored Getting His Name On…

It looks like just as quickly as Kanye decided to run for President, he decided to pull out. Imagine that.
07.15.20
For White Democrats, New Poll Shows Reparations Isn’t…

Surveys show that white folks still aren't supporting the issues as much as Black people.
07.15.20
‘Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!’ National March…

The "Get Off Our Necks" Commitment March has been planned for Aug. 28 and is expected to include civil rights…
07.15.20
Prayers Up: Naya Rivera Is Identified As Body…

The actress was found after going missing for five days in Lake Piru.
07.14.20
Mali Music Drops New Song, “Mo’Lo (Like You)”…

Mali Music is gearing up to release his fifth album, Book of Mali, and while we’re waiting, he blessed us…
07.14.20
Close