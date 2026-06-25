Ericaism: Go Get Your Blessing, Don’t Just Wait

Mentor's consistent encouragement helped Erica believe in her calling, even when going solo was not welcomed.

God's timing may differ from ours, but staying patient and prepared positions you to receive His promises.

Respond to real prophecy with faith, not doubt - God's truth will resonate and stir your spirit.

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Ericaism: A Prophetic Word From Dr. Jones

In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell honors Dr. Jones and the prophetic words he spoke over her life. She shares how his consistent encouragement helped her believe she would one day be in movies. For years, he told her she was a star and reminded her that God had more for her.

Dr. Jones supported Erica in her solo career and radio journey. He mentored her in the gospel music industry and made room for her on his shows. His kindness and belief in her stood out during a time when going solo was not always welcomed. Some reactions hurt, but his words helped her keep going.

Believing God’s Timing, Not Yours

Erica uses their story to teach about God’s timing. She explains that we often get frustrated when things take longer than we expect. When we only think in human time, we may feel like God is late. That frustration can push us to quit before the blessing shows up.

She reminds listeners that God works in His own time, not ours. The promise may not arrive when you think it should, but that does not mean it is denied. Your job is to stay patient, prepare, and keep your heart open. When the time is right, what God spoke over you will line up with your life.

Receive Real Prophecy and Reject Doubt

Erica also talks about how to respond when someone speaks God’s truth over your life. When a prophetic word resonates with your spirit, she says you should respond in your heart with “I receive and I believe that.” She notes that not every word is from God, but real prophecy will align with His truth and stir your soul.

She warns against blocking your own blessing with doubt and negative speech. Saying “It’s never going to happen” creates fear and anxiety that keep you from walking in God’s promises. Instead, thank God for the advance notice and prepare your mind and heart to receive it.

Get Up and Go Get Your Blessing

Finally, Erica challenges listeners to move from waiting to action. God has blessings prepared, but you still must take steps of faith. You cannot sit in a corner and expect everything to knock on your door. You have to get up, do the work, and move toward what God said is yours.

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This Ericaism is a reminder that prophecy, patience, and obedience work together. When you believe what God says, trust His timing, and take bold steps, you position yourself to go get your blessing.

Ericaism: Go Get Your Blessing, Don’t Just Wait was originally published on getuperica.com