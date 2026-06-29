Baltimore Ranks Among America's 20 Most Educated Metro Areas, New Study Finds

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The Baltimore metropolitan area is one of the most educated regions in the country, according to a new WalletHub study.

The personal finance website ranked the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area No. 19 on its list of the Most Educated Cities in America (2026), placing it among the top 20 out of the nation’s 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas.

WalletHub evaluated metro areas using 11 different metrics, including the percentage of adults ages 25 and older with at least a bachelor’s degree, graduate and professional degree attainment, public school quality, and educational achievement gaps by race and gender.

Baltimore earned an overall score of 66.56, ranking 16th nationwide for educational attainment and 93rd for quality of education and educational attainment gaps.

The study highlights the region’s strong concentration of college-educated residents, thanks in part to its abundance of universities, research institutions, hospitals, government agencies and technology employers.

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