Source: Corri Seizinger / Getty

The Towson Communities Alliance announced its July Fourth fireworks show has been postponed until Sunday, July 5, because of a vendor staffing issue.

Baltimore County Councilman Mike Ertel, D-District 6, who is one of the event’s organizers, said the delay is tied to the need for a certified fireworks operator, known as a “shooter,” who is responsible for igniting the display.

The show cannot move forward without a lead shooter who is certified and licensed by the state fire marshal’s office. Organizers said the fireworks company experienced difficulty securing the required staffing for the original date.

Fantastic Fireworks, the company producing the show, handles several fireworks displays in the region. With the holiday falling on a Saturday, many shows are being staggered across the weekend.

Organizers said the postponed show at Loch Raven Technical Academy is expected to be bigger and slightly longer to make up for the delay.

Towson July Fourth Fireworks Show Postponed To July 5 was originally published on 92q.com