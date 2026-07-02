Todd Dulaney Talks New Single "We Say Yes" and Faith-Driven Music

Dulaney's new single 'We Say Yes' challenges listeners to live out the message, not just perform it.

Dulaney focuses on building songs directly from the Bible to ground his music in God's unchanging word.

Dulaney mentors young athletes, aiming to build discipline and character through his baseball training facility.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Todd Dulaney is stepping into a new season of music with a message rooted deeply in faith and discipline.

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The singer, songwriter, and worship leader recently stopped by Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, where he introduced his brand-new single “We Say Yes.” The track serves as the lead release from his upcoming album Back to the Book, a project centered on scripture-based songwriting.

During the interview, Erica Campbell welcomed Dulaney warmly and asked him to share the inspiration behind the new record. He explained that the song carries more than just lyrics—it carries a challenge.

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According to Dulaney, “We Say Yes” is not just something to perform but something to live out. He admitted the song pushes him in a different way than his past work, saying the message requires action, not just vocals. In his words, he felt as though the song came with a spiritual instruction: if he truly lives what he sings, the music will carry a deeper impact.

The discussion also highlighted Dulaney’s creative approach, particularly his focus on building songs directly from the Bible. He explained that emotions can shift from day to day, but scripture remains constant. For him, that consistency is what keeps his music grounded and focused on God rather than personal feelings.

Beyond music, Dulaney also opened up about his work with young athletes. He shared how he runs a baseball training facility designed to help shape discipline and character in youth players. While he joked about being more intense on the field than in worship settings, he emphasized that his goal is to build respectful, strong-minded young men. He also proudly mentioned his son’s growing success in baseball, noting his high national ranking and promising future.

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The conversation shifted to his long-standing relationship with gospel icon CeCe Winans. Dulaney revealed that he has toured with her and considers her a major mentor in his life. He described her as consistent, wise, and intentional about how she represents faith in the music industry. He also shared that she continues to offer him guidance, including recent conversations encouraging him to stay focused and intentional in his calling.

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As the interview wrapped, Dulaney encouraged listeners to stay connected through his website, where fans can find tour dates and updates. He also confirmed that his new album Back to the Book is set for release on October 2.

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Before signing off, Erica Campbell lightheartedly suggested he consider writing music for her as well, a moment that brought laughter and warmth to the interview.

With “We Say Yes,” Todd Dulaney continues to blend worship, scripture, and real-life application, reinforcing his mission to create music that reflects both faith and action.

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Todd Dulaney Talks New Single "We Say Yes" and Faith-Driven Music was originally published on getuperica.com