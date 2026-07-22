Cathy Hughes Reflects on Receiving Washington, D.C.'s Highest Honor

Cathy Hughes, founder of Urban One, received the Key to Washington, D.C. for her contributions to the city and communities.

The award is highly selective, with only 6 keys given by the mayor, making it a special recognition for Hughes.

Hughes credits her success to the collective efforts of her employees, talent, and staff who helped build Urban One over the years.

Source: Cathy Hughes / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Cathy Hughes is celebrating one of the most meaningful honors of her remarkable career.

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The Urban One founder, chairperson and CEO recently appeared on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to talk about receiving the Key to the City of Washington, D.C., an award recognizing her decades of contributions to the nation’s capital and the communities she has served through media.

While many know Hughes as the trailblazing entrepreneur who built Urban One into the largest Black-owned multimedia company in the country, she admitted the recognition was deeply personal.

“I was not born and raised in D.C.,” Hughes shared. Originally from Omaha, Nebraska, she said receiving such an honor from a city that became the foundation of her career made the moment especially emotional.

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Hughes explained that the award carries even more significance because it came from outgoing Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has been highly selective in handing out Keys to the City during her time in office.

According to Hughes, Bowser presented only six keys throughout her years as mayor, making the recognition even more special.

“I’m just so touched and honored,” Hughes said, adding that being chosen as the recipient of the mayor’s final key is something she will never forget.

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As she reflected on the milestone, Hughes also acknowledged that this has been a season filled with recognition. Along with the Key to the City, she has received honors in other cities and is preparing for another celebration later this year.

“I’ll be 80 next year,” Hughes said with a smile. “I’m so happy they’re giving me flowers while I can still see them, smell them and remember what they are.”

Despite receiving the spotlight, Hughes insisted the honor isn’t hers alone.

“This key isn’t for me,” she said. “This key is for Erica, it’s for Griff, it’s for Rickey Smiley, and for all the people. It’s a collective effort.”

She credited the success of Urban One to the employees, talent and staff members who helped build the company over the years.

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One of her proudest memories, she shared, came when Radio One became a publicly traded company. Hughes recalled that 32 employees invested through the company’s friends-and-family stock offering and became millionaires after the public debut.

For Hughes, moments like that represent the true legacy of Urban One: creating opportunities that change lives and build generational wealth.

During the interview, comedian and radio personality Griff praised Hughes for the countless careers she has helped launch. Rather than focusing on her own accomplishments, Hughes pointed back to the people who made the journey possible.

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Before ending the conversation, she jokingly said she planned to see what doors her new key might unlock, starting with “1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

The lighthearted comment drew laughs, but Hughes’ message remained clear: every achievement she’s earned has been built through faith, teamwork and a commitment to serving the community. Her latest honor is another reminder of the lasting impact she has made on Black media and beyond.

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Cathy Hughes Reflects on Receiving Washington, D.C.'s Highest Honor was originally published on getuperica.com