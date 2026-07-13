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The Baltimore Ravens will play three preseason games ahead of the 2026 NFL season, including two matchups at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore will open its preseason schedule at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, Aug. 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Ravens will then travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 1 p.m. It will be Baltimore’s only road game of the preseason.

The team will return home for its preseason finale against the Washington Commanders on Friday, Aug. 28. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The preseason slate will give Ravens coaches an opportunity to evaluate the roster before the regular season begins. Established players will use the games to prepare for the season, while rookies, new additions and players competing for roster spots will look to make an impression.

Baltimore Ravens 2026 Preseason Schedule

Preseason Week 1

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens

Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.

Preseason Week 2

Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings

Saturday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m.

Preseason Week 3

Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens

Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.

Ravens To Open 2026 Preseason Against Philadelphia Eagles was originally published on 92q.com