Emergency Grants Available After Empire Towers Closure in Glen Burnie

Source: georgeclerk / Getty

Financial assistance is now available for businesses affected by the sudden closure of the Empire Towers office building in Glen Burnie.

The support comes after unpermitted construction work damaged the 10-story building and forced an evacuation of the surrounding area. Anne Arundel County officials said the structure was compromised on July 9 while work was being performed inside the building’s parking garage.

Because the privately owned complex remains unsafe, the county’s 150-foot safety perimeter will remain in place. Roads surrounding the building have also been closed, preventing customers and employees from reaching several nearby businesses.

The building’s owner is working with a licensed structural engineering company to create a plan to stabilize the structure. County officials said stabilization work could begin this week and is expected to take approximately 10 days.

The evacuation and ongoing safety restrictions have forced many businesses in the area to remain closed. Vehicles are also still trapped inside the Empire Towers parking garage.

County officials are working with property owners located outside the safety perimeter who have also been affected by the road closures. Detours are being developed to help employees and customers regain access to those businesses.

To provide immediate relief, the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation has launched the Empire Towers Disaster Recovery Grant program.

Businesses forced to close because they are located within the safety zone may be eligible to receive grants starting at $2,500. County leaders are encouraging affected business owners to submit their applications as soon as possible.

Love Praise 106.1? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Applications for the Empire Towers Disaster Recovery Grant program are now open through the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation. Click here to apply.

Emergency Grants Available After Empire Towers Closure in Glen Burnie was originally published on 92q.com