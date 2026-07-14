BGE Set to Resume Service Shutoffs After Customer Service Moratorium

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Baltimore Gas and Electric will resume service shutoffs this week after a temporary moratorium prompted by widespread customer service complaints and communication problems.

The Maryland Public Service Commission suspended BGE disconnections after its Consumer Affairs Division received complaints from about 650 customers. Many reported waiting hours to speak with representatives, failing to receive callbacks and struggling to resolve billing concerns before facing possible termination of service.

The moratorium is scheduled to end after state regulators determined in May that BGE had made significant improvements to its customer service operations. According to the utility, average call wait times dropped from more than four hours in 2025 to approximately two minutes in May 2026. BGE also added customer service employees to handle calls and account concerns.

The company has started notifying customers that normal collection activity will resume, including payment reminders and shutoff notices. BGE is currently contacting customers who are not classified as low-income. Outreach to customers receiving low-income assistance or those with medical protections is expected to begin July 15.