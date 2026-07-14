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Financial Relief Available for Businesses Impacted by Empire Towers Closure in Glen Burnie

Financial assistance is now available for businesses affected by the emergency closure of the Empire Towers office building in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

The relief comes five days after unauthorized construction work on the building’s parking garage compromised the structural integrity of the 10-story office tower, forcing an evacuation and the establishment of a 150-foot safety perimeter around the property.

According to Anne Arundel County officials, the privately owned building was damaged on July 9 and remains unsafe to occupy. The building’s owner is working with a licensed structural engineering firm to develop a stabilization plan, with repairs expected to begin this week and take about 10 days to complete.

To help businesses forced to close within the restricted area, the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation has launched the Empire Towers Disaster Recovery Grant Program.

Eligible businesses can apply for grants starting at $2,500, and county leaders are encouraging owners to submit applications as soon as possible. The application process is now open.

The evacuation and ongoing safety restrictions have disrupted operations for several nearby businesses, many of which remain closed. In addition, numerous vehicles are still inaccessible inside the parking garage.

County officials are also working with property owners outside the safety zone who have been impacted by road closures, with plans to establish detour routes that will improve access to their businesses.

Financial Help Offered to Businesses Affected by Empire Towers Closure was originally published on 92q.com