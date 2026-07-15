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Baltimore’s B&O Railroad Museum has officially announced a new name as part of its continued effort to highlight its national significance.

The historic museum will now be known as the National Museum of Railroad History & Innovation.

Museum leaders unveiled the new name Tuesday, emphasizing that the rebranding reflects the institution’s broader role in preserving and sharing the history of American rail transportation.

Already designated as a National Historic Landmark, the museum is located at the birthplace of American railroading. In 1830, the nation’s first passenger train departed from the site. It is also where the first telegraph message was received, marking another major moment in the country’s transportation and communication history.

Museum Chairman Francis Smyth said the B&O Railroad will remain central to the institution’s identity and mission.

“The B&O will always remain at the heart of this institution,” Smyth said. “Its story began here. Its legacy will always be preserved here, and today’s announcement is not about leaving our history behind. Rather, it’s about ensuring that more people discover and experience it.”

The new name is intended to better represent the museum’s national importance while also recognizing its focus on railroad innovation, education and the future of transportation.

Although the institution is moving forward under a new name, museum officials said visitors can still expect the B&O Railroad’s legacy and Baltimore’s place in American railroad history to remain at the center of the museum experience.

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B&O Railroad Museum Rebrands as National Museum of Railroad History & Innovation was originally published on 92q.com