Maryland Tax-Free Week Returns in August With New $1,000 Video Contest

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Maryland shoppers will soon have a chance to save on clothing, shoes and backpacks during the state’s annual Tax-Free Week.

The weeklong sales tax holiday will run from Aug. 9 through Aug. 15, giving residents a break from Maryland’s 6% sales tax on qualifying purchases. Comptroller Brooke Lierman announced details about the event Wednesday at Beltway Plaza Mall in Greenbelt.

During Tax-Free Week, eligible clothing and footwear priced at $100 or less per item will be exempt from the state sales tax. The exemption is available to all shoppers, including families preparing for the upcoming school year and residents looking to refresh their wardrobes.

The first $40 of the purchase price of a qualifying backpack or bookbag will also be tax-free.

State officials are encouraging Marylanders to plan ahead and wait until the sales tax holiday to purchase eligible items. A $100 qualifying purchase, for example, could save a shopper $6 in sales tax.

In addition to helping families manage rising costs, officials said Tax-Free Week provides an important boost for retailers and local economies. Shoppers are encouraged to support neighborhood stores and small businesses during the event.

This year, Maryland is also offering shoppers a chance to win up to $1,000 through the #ShopMDTaxFreeContest.

To enter, residents must record a short video inside a brick-and-mortar retailer in Maryland and share a money-saving tip for Tax-Free Week. Videos must be posted on Instagram, Facebook, X or YouTube using the hashtag #ShopMDTaxFreeContest and then submitted through the Maryland Comptroller’s website.

The contest is open to Maryland residents who are at least 18 years old. Entries must be submitted by Aug. 1, and the winners are expected to be announced Aug. 8.

The first-place winner will receive $1,000, while second place will receive $500 and third place will receive $250. Click here for more info.

Maryland Tax-Free Week Returns in August With New $1,000 Video Contest was originally published on 92q.com