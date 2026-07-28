Source: General / Radio One

A Baltimore County grand jury has indicted a 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting two siblings inside their Gwynn Oak home earlier this month.

Keith James Jr. was arrested last week in connection with the deaths of 15-year-old Giovanna Myrie and her 9-year-old brother, Steve Allen. The siblings were found shot inside a home in the 6100 block of Talles Road on July 7.

Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough previously said James was known to the victims.

RELATED: 16-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Deaths of Gwynn Oak Siblings

According to charging documents, Myrie met with James at her home on July 4. While the two were speaking with another person over FaceTime, a witness reportedly saw James holding a gun as he sat in bed with Myrie.

The witness told investigators that James threatened to kill Myrie if she became involved with another boy.

Police later searched Myrie’s phone and discovered a message she allegedly sent to the witness asking for help. In the message, Myrie said James had threatened her with the gun if she cheated on him.

The witness also told police that James and Myrie were scheduled to meet on the evening the siblings were killed.

Investigators obtained James’ phone records and determined that his cellphone was near the Talles Road home on the night of the shooting, according to court documents.

During an interview with detectives, James acknowledged knowing Myrie and seeing her on July 4. However, he denied meeting with her on the night she and her brother were killed.

James is charged as an adult and remains held at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Grand Jury Indicts 16-Year-Old Accused of Killing Two Gwynn Oak Siblings was originally published on 92q.com