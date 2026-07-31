Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Five tornadoes touched down across Maryland as severe storms swept through the state Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Three tornadoes were confirmed in Anne Arundel County, while two others touched down in Talbot County.

In Anne Arundel County, two of the tornadoes were rated EF-1, while the third was classified as an EF-0.

One EF-1 tornado touched down in the Lake Shore area near Patapsco Road, producing estimated maximum winds of 100 mph. The tornado remained on the ground for approximately two minutes and traveled about three-quarters of a mile.

Another tornado was confirmed along Lake Drive in the Arnold and Cape St. Claire area. Storm survey teams reported significant converging tree damage, and the garage door of a nearby home was blown inward.

The National Weather Service later confirmed a third tornado in Anne Arundel County, bringing the county’s total to three.

In Talbot County, two tornadoes touched down near Trappe. One was rated EF-1, while the other was classified as an EF-0.

The Enhanced Fujita scale rates tornadoes based on estimated wind speeds and damage. EF-0 tornadoes have estimated winds between 65 and 85 mph, while EF-1 tornadoes produce winds ranging from 86 to 110 mph.

Tuesday’s storms also brought damaging winds, heavy rain, flooding, downed trees and widespread power outages across portions of Maryland.

Update: NWS Confirms Five Tornadoes Touched Down in Maryland was originally published on 92q.com