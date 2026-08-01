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Possible Measles Exposure Reported at Elkton ER

Officials say anyone who visited ChristianaCare Union's ER between 3 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Thursday may have been exposed to Measles.

Published on August 1, 2026
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The Maryland Department of Health is urging people to check whether they may have been exposed to measles after an out-of-state visitor with the virus was treated at ChristianaCare Union Hospital’s emergency department in Elkton.

Health officials say anyone who visited the emergency department between 3 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Thursday may have been exposed.

Measles Symptoms & More

Symptoms can take up to 21 days to appear, so officials are encouraging anyone who was there during that time to monitor for signs of illness.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, the state has confirmed 12 measles cases in 2026.

People who have received two doses of a measles vaccine or were born before 1957 are generally considered protected. Anyone who isn’t fully vaccinated and believes they may have been exposed should contact their health care provider or local health department to discuss next steps.

Early symptoms include:

  • Fever above 101 degrees
  • Runny nose
  • Cough
  • Red, watery eyes

A red rash typically appears a few days later, beginning on the face before spreading to the rest of the body.

Health officials stress that anyone who develops symptoms should call their health care provider before visiting a doctor’s office or emergency room so medical staff can help prevent the virus from spreading to others.

Measles is one of the world’s most contagious viruses and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Possible Measles Exposure Reported at Elkton ER was originally published on 92q.com

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