Source: Jamie Sabau / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the star wide receiver, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal reportedly includes $108 million guaranteed.

The team later confirmed that Flowers had signed a multiyear extension.

The new contract replaces the fifth-year option Baltimore exercised in April for the 2027 season. With an average annual salary of $35 million, Flowers is now tied with Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson as the fourth-highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

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Ravens head coach Jesse Minter celebrated the deal Tuesday, praising Flowers for his talent, character and approach to the game. Minter said it is rewarding to see one of the team’s top players receive a contract he deserves.

Flowers has served as Baltimore’s top wide receiver since the Ravens selected him with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 25-year-old has led the Ravens in receptions and receiving yards during each of his first three seasons. In 2025, he recorded career highs with 86 catches and 1,211 receiving yards.

Flowers has also scored 16 total touchdowns during his Ravens career, including two rushing touchdowns on designed runs and gadget plays.

Zay Flowers Signs Four-Year, $140 Million Extension With Ravens was originally published on 92q.com