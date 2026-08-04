Hey family! It’s Ronnette Rollins. While filling in for Cheryl Jackson during the midday show, I had the opportunity to speak with Shanika Nicole King from the DC Office of the State Superintendent of Education to talk about something near and dear to my heart: keeping our kids fed and healthy all summer long!

When school doors close, the hunger gap can really start to pinch. But thanks to

programs presented by Mayor Muriel Bowser, DC is tackling this head-on. Here’s

the scoop on how we’re keeping our youth energized:

Free, Nutritious Meals Near You!

The DC Youth Meals Program is a total blessing.

For anyone 18 and under, there are over 100 open sites across the city serving

up free, healthy meals—no ID or sign-up required! Whether it’s breakfast, lunch,

or a quick snack, our youth can stop by and fuel up for their summer

adventures.

Extra Help for Your Grocery Run!

We also chatted about the DC Sun Bucks Program. This program gives families an extra $120 per eligible student to help with grocery costs.

It’s a great way to stretch that budget at local stores and farmers’

markets. Just remember, the deadline to sign up is August 23rd. Don’t miss out!

Let’s ensure every child has the fuel they need to grow, stay healthy, and

thrive. For more information, visit osse.dc.gov/dcyouthmeals. Have you used these

resources yet? Let’s talk about it below!

Listen to the full interview here!

Good News Alert! Keeping Our DC Youth Fueled This Summer was originally published on praisedc.com