Maryland Public School Start Dates for 2026-2027
When Does School Start? Maryland’s 2026-2027 Public School Calendar
Maryland students will begin returning to classrooms in August, but the first day of school will vary depending on the local school system.
According to the revised 2026-2027 Maryland public school calendar, Frederick County students will be the first to return, with classes beginning Wednesday, Aug. 19. Wicomico County will have the latest start date, with students returning Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Students in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Charles, Dorchester, Howard, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties will begin the school year on Monday, Aug. 24.
Baltimore County students will return one week later on Monday, Aug. 31. Schools in Carroll, Cecil, Garrett, Harford, Kent, Somerset and Worcester counties will also begin Aug. 31.
Here are the first days of school for each Maryland public school system:
Allegany County: Aug. 25
Anne Arundel County: Aug. 24
Baltimore City: Aug. 24
Baltimore County: Aug. 31
Calvert County: Aug. 25
Caroline County: Aug. 26
Carroll County: Aug. 31
Cecil County: Aug. 31
Charles County: Aug. 24
Dorchester County: Aug. 24
Frederick County: Aug. 19
Garrett County: Aug. 31
Harford County: Aug. 31
Howard County: Aug. 24
Kent County: Aug. 31
Montgomery County: Aug. 25
Prince George’s County: Aug. 25
Queen Anne’s County: Aug. 24
St. Mary’s County: Aug. 26
Somerset County: Aug. 31
Talbot County: Aug. 24
Washington County: Aug. 25
Wicomico County: Sept. 1
Worcester County: Aug. 31
SEED School of Maryland: Aug. 24
Thanksgiving breaks will generally begin Nov. 25 or Nov. 26, while most winter breaks will start between Dec. 21 and Dec. 24. Students will return from winter break in early January.
Spring break dates will also vary. Most school systems have scheduled their breaks between March 22 and April 2.
The final day of school ranges from June 4 through June 17. Dorchester, Frederick and Garrett counties currently have the earliest scheduled last day on June 4. Baltimore and Harford counties have the latest scheduled closing date on June 17.
Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County are scheduled to end the school year on June 11.
School calendars may be adjusted due to inclement weather, emergency closures or other changes during the academic year. Families should check with their local school system for the latest calendar information.
When Does School Start? Maryland’s 2026-2027 Public School Calendar was originally published on 92q.com