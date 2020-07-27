CLOSE
Bobby Brown Mourns Daughter Bobbi Kristina On The Fifth Anniversary Of Her Passing

Bobby Brown is still missing his baby girl.

The “King of R&B” paused for a moment on Sunday (July 26) to reflect on the life of his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who tragically passed away five years ago to the day. 

“There’s no way to explain how I feel I miss you so much little girl you stay in my heart on my mind every day daddy loves you,” Brown wrote on Instagram.

He shared a follow-up post remarking on how he believed the spirit of Bobbi Kristina returned to visit him.

“My daughter came to see me today in the form of a dove,” he wrote.

Bobbi Kristina passed away on July 26, 2015 after spending six months in a coma. She was 22. The daughter of Brown and singer Whitney Houston was found unresponsive in a bathtub at the Georgia home she shared with then-boyfriend Nick Gordon. Her cause of death was determined to be lobar pneumonia.

Gordon was deemed responsible for her death and a judge ordered that he pay $36 million to her family after he failed to appear in court. He died of a drug overdose on New Years Day.

In a 2018 interview, Bobby said that he deals with the grief of losing Bobbi Kristina often.

“You never really get over it. I go through it every day,” he said. “Just the thought of her and looking at my youngest daughter and my other kids, knowing they’ll never get to know their oldest sister is a struggle. It gets rough sometimes. Of course, I have to go through it because I can’t change it.”

He established the Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House in her honor that year, a non-for-profit organization that assists women who have been victims of domestic violence. “We’re trying to build houses for battered women and men to have a safe haven, so they have a safe place to go,” he said. “We are serious about this. I just don’t want to see any father or mother go through losing a child.”

