CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Cissy Houston Questions Bobby Brown’s Motives In Bombshell ’20/20′ Interview

Cissy Houston releases a statement admonishing Brown for his revealing interview.

Bobby Brown’s revealing Tuesday interview with Robin Roberts on ABC’s 20/20 uncovered a significant amount of damage in his marriage with iconic signer Whitney Houston, including alleged drug abuse and neglectful parenting of their daughter, Bobbi Kristina.

Brown did the interview to promote his upcoming memoir, Every Little Step I Take, named after his 1989 hit song.

On Wednesday, Cissy Houston, Whitney’s mother, released a statement admonishing Brown for his revealing interview, according to PEOPLE. Houston questioned her ex son-in-law’s focus on detailing her daughter and granddaughter’s accused shortcomings.

“Last night I saw Bobby Brown’s interview with Robin Roberts. It was disturbing. Although the interview was supposed to promote HIS autobiography, he never spoke about his parents and siblings and any issues they might have or have had that impacted and may continue to impact on ‘Every Little Step’ he takes. Instead he chose to concentrate his comments primarily on Whitney. I can’t help but wonder why,” said Houston.

Houston also mentioned Whitney’s interview with Oprah, in which the singer claimed Brown spit in her face, and also challenged Brown’s allegation that he saw Whitney use drugs for the first time on their wedding day. Houston also asserted that she does not blame Brown for Whitney’s drug habit. She ended by saying:

“I am deeply disappointed that this interview to promote the story of Bobby’s life seemed to be more of an exposé on Whitney’s life. My problem with Bobby has always been that he became her husband but not her helpmate or protector.”

“My prayer for Nippy and Krissi is that they will soon rest in peace. My prayer for me is that someday, somewhere beyond the horizon where we cannot see, I will be with them again . . . And Joy will come in the morning.”

SOURCES: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO:

WATCH: Bobby Brown Makes Surprising Confession About Raising Bobbi Kristina

Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown Through The Years

5 photos Launch gallery

Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown Through The Years

Continue reading Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown Through The Years

Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown Through The Years

Cissy Houston Questions Bobby Brown’s Motives In Bombshell ’20/20′ Interview was originally published on newsone.com

ABC Interview , Bobbi Kristina , Bobby Brown 20/20 , cissy houston , Robin Roberts , Whitney Houston

Videos
Latest
What Has America Really Learned Since Mike Brown’s…

On the fifth anniversary of the teen's tragic death, has the lesson that Black lives matter really been heard or…
08.09.19
#SayHerName: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Life For Strangling…

Kevon Watkins choked his sister Alexus, 19, because she confronted him about changing the home's Internet password to play X-Box.
08.09.19
Frontier Airlines Offering Free Flights to People With…

If your last name is Green or Greene, then get ready to save some green. You could fly for free…
08.09.19
El Paso Churches Assist In Community’s Recovery After…

Churches in El Paso, Texas are offering prayers, blood and counseling to victims of the recent mass shooting at Walmart that…
08.08.19
Ciara Is Named Creative Director For Nike And…

The singer, dancer, and fashion enthusiast can now add creative director to her growing list of talents.
08.08.19
Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers Leading…

Galveston police are apologizing after a dramatic photo went viral on Monday with two horse-mounted officers leading a handcuffed Black…
08.07.19
Reasons You Need To Get Off Social Media…

Social media has become an all encompassing part of our daily lives.
08.06.19
“Feel Better” Black Rag Doll Made To Be…

A rag doll was pulled from a dollar store in New Jersey after numerous complaints were filed over the language…
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…

Former President Barack Obama released a personal statement on Monday condemning “language coming out of the mouths of any of…
08.06.19
Actress Pays Tribute To Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes…

In the play, Hutchinson portrays Lopes and gives a personal view of her last days and her spiritual journey during…
08.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close