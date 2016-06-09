Cissy Houston Questions Bobby Brown’s Motives In Bombshell ’20/20′ Interview

Bobby Brown’s revealing Tuesday interview with Robin Roberts on ABC’s 20/20 uncovered a significant amount of damage in his marriage with iconic signer Whitney Houston, including alleged drug abuse and neglectful parenting of their daughter, Bobbi Kristina.

Brown did the interview to promote his upcoming memoir, Every Little Step I Take, named after his 1989 hit song.

On Wednesday, Cissy Houston, Whitney’s mother, released a statement admonishing Brown for his revealing interview, according to PEOPLE. Houston questioned her ex son-in-law’s focus on detailing her daughter and granddaughter’s accused shortcomings.

“Last night I saw Bobby Brown’s interview with Robin Roberts. It was disturbing. Although the interview was supposed to promote HIS autobiography, he never spoke about his parents and siblings and any issues they might have or have had that impacted and may continue to impact on ‘Every Little Step’ he takes. Instead he chose to concentrate his comments primarily on Whitney. I can’t help but wonder why,” said Houston.

Houston also mentioned Whitney’s interview with Oprah, in which the singer claimed Brown spit in her face, and also challenged Brown’s allegation that he saw Whitney use drugs for the first time on their wedding day. Houston also asserted that she does not blame Brown for Whitney’s drug habit. She ended by saying:

“I am deeply disappointed that this interview to promote the story of Bobby’s life seemed to be more of an exposé on Whitney’s life. My problem with Bobby has always been that he became her husband but not her helpmate or protector.”

“My prayer for Nippy and Krissi is that they will soon rest in peace. My prayer for me is that someday, somewhere beyond the horizon where we cannot see, I will be with them again . . . And Joy will come in the morning.”

