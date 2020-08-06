CLOSE
Baltimore
Maryland State Fair Canceled For 2020

Amusement park at the Maryland State Fair, Timonium MD

Source: VW Pics / Getty

No fair this year.

The Maryland State Fair has been canceled for 2020, according to CBS Baltimore.

The fair was supposed to held from August 27 to September 7. Typically, the event draws 500,000 people.

“We understand that our faithful annual attendees will be disappointed. We are disappointed too, but know that this decision is in the best interest and health of our vendors, exhibitors, staff and our over half a million visitors,” said Maryland State Fair President Donna Myers. “We are thankful for their continued support.”

The last time the fair was canceled was during World War II when the property was being used by the U.S. Military.

Maryland State Fair Canceled For 2020  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

