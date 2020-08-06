K-Ci Hailey Debuts Gospel Single, Reflects On Faith Walk [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Mornings With Erica
| 08.06.20
Dismiss

Today we welcomed the R&B legend, K-Ci Hailey of K-Ci &JoJo to the Get Up Church. The Grammy-nominated artist brought his new gospel song, “Jesus Saves.”

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

In his new song, K-Ci reflects on how his faith carried him through an unexpected health issue that threatened his livelihood. 

The song comes two years after he suffered a stroke in 2018. Doctors thought it would at least six months before he could walk or speak again, and they didn’t believe he would be able to return to his career as a singer. But God!

RELATED: Jesus Saves: K-Ci Hailey Debuts New Inspirational Song [VIDEO]

According to a statement, he beat the odds and was able to sing before he could even talk. The first thing he sang was “Jesus Saves.” 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

K-Ci Hailey Debuts Gospel Single, Reflects On Faith Walk [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Man Charged In Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Also Faces…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved.
07.30.20
Young Black Scholars Are Called ‘Ugly’ In Racist…

The parents of Florida twins speak out.
07.29.20
Rep. Greg Pence Called Out For Racist Collectables…

The Indiana representative is slammed on social media by his political opponent.
07.27.20
Black And Mexican Couple Suffer Racist ‘White Lives…

The white man also throws up the Nazi salute.
07.28.20
Andrew Gillum Resurfaces With ‘Personal Update’ Addressing ‘Rumors,’…

Andrew Gillum made a surprise return to public life on Monday by releasing a video testimonial to provide what he…
07.22.20
New York Mom Accuses Neighbor Of ‘Racially Motivated’…

Long Island protesters rally behind her.
07.20.20
Photo Shows ‘Karen’s Husband’ Pulling Gun On Walmart…

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.
07.17.20
Video Of Cop Violently Snatching Black Driver Out…

Virginia State Trooper Charles Hewitt is placed on administrative leave.
07.17.20
Kanye West Reportedly Explored Getting His Name On…

It looks like just as quickly as Kanye decided to run for President, he decided to pull out. Imagine that.
07.15.20
For White Democrats, New Poll Shows Reparations Isn’t…

Surveys show that white folks still aren't supporting the issues as much as Black people.
07.15.20
Close