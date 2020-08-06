K-Ci Hailey Debuts Gospel Single, Reflects On Faith Walk [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Today we welcomed the R&B legend, K-Ci Hailey of K-Ci &JoJo to the Get Up Church. The Grammy-nominated artist brought his new gospel song, “Jesus Saves.”

In his new song, K-Ci reflects on how his faith carried him through an unexpected health issue that threatened his livelihood.

The song comes two years after he suffered a stroke in 2018. Doctors thought it would at least six months before he could walk or speak again, and they didn’t believe he would be able to return to his career as a singer. But God!

According to a statement, he beat the odds and was able to sing before he could even talk. The first thing he sang was “Jesus Saves.”

