CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMusic

Tamela Mann Debuts Music Video For “Touch From You”

Tamela Mann

Source: Publicity / promo

Tamela Mann released a touch new music video for “Touch From You” this week and we can’t help but notice how fly she is (see below)! 

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

On a more serious note though, the video takes place in nature’s beauty and pays tribute to Black lives lost too soon. It was originally scheduled to debut in Fall 2020, but the lyrics ended up being fitting for the time we’re in now. 

“I hope this song will touch people, especially during the pandemic and civil unrest across the nation,” Tamela says. “One part of the lyric goes, ‘Can you hear the voices of your people crying out?’ People are crying out for so many different things. They’re praying now more than ever. We need God’s touch. We need the Lord to send a cleansing. We need a refreshing. We need to know the Lord is with us.”

RELATED: Tamela Mann Launches Plus Size Active Apparel

While filming the music video for “Touch From You,” Tamela was hit in the face by the drone that captured a lot of her scenic shots and left her with small scratches. For her, it was confirmation that the song would bless somebody. 

“I was calm and once we finished, I said, ‘The enemy is mad because he knows that this is about to help and bless so many people,’” she says. “It was the craziest thing how it happened. I couldn’t believe how calm I was.”

 

In addition to the new music, Tamela and her husband David Mann will be starring in a new Tyler Perry series airing September 2 on BET+ called Assisted Living. 

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Until then, check out Tamela’s new video for “Touch From You” below!  

Jennifer Hudson, Tamela Mann, Mariah Carey & More Accept Tyler Perry’s Gospel Challenge [VIDEO]
7 photos

Tamela Mann Debuts Music Video For “Touch From You”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Tamela Mann

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Man Charged In Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Also Faces…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved.
07.30.20
Young Black Scholars Are Called ‘Ugly’ In Racist…

The parents of Florida twins speak out.
07.29.20
Rep. Greg Pence Called Out For Racist Collectables…

The Indiana representative is slammed on social media by his political opponent.
07.27.20
Black And Mexican Couple Suffer Racist ‘White Lives…

The white man also throws up the Nazi salute.
07.28.20
Andrew Gillum Resurfaces With ‘Personal Update’ Addressing ‘Rumors,’…

Andrew Gillum made a surprise return to public life on Monday by releasing a video testimonial to provide what he…
07.22.20
New York Mom Accuses Neighbor Of ‘Racially Motivated’…

Long Island protesters rally behind her.
07.20.20
Photo Shows ‘Karen’s Husband’ Pulling Gun On Walmart…

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.
07.17.20
Video Of Cop Violently Snatching Black Driver Out…

Virginia State Trooper Charles Hewitt is placed on administrative leave.
07.17.20
Kanye West Reportedly Explored Getting His Name On…

It looks like just as quickly as Kanye decided to run for President, he decided to pull out. Imagine that.
07.15.20
For White Democrats, New Poll Shows Reparations Isn’t…

Surveys show that white folks still aren't supporting the issues as much as Black people.
07.15.20
Close