Mr. Griffin: The Comedy Community Mourns The Loss Of Tyler Craig [VIDEO]

The comedy community lost one of its own over the weekend.

Tyler Craig, who was friend of GRIFF. In today’s Mr. Griffin segment, GRIFF describes how he was comforted by his daughter. Listen up top to hear what she said that changed his spirits.

