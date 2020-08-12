CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

20-Year-Old Student At Morgan State Killed In NW Baltimore Explosion

Joseph Graham

Source: Family Provided Photo / Family Provided Photo

Joseph Graham Jr. had spent the night with a friend at one of the homes destroyed in Monday’s explosion.

He 20-year-old was majoring in engineering at Morgan State University.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Graham’s body was pulled from the rubble on Labyrinth Road early Tuesday morning after his grandmothers say the family’s numerous attempts to reach him on his cellphone after the explosion went unanswered.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

“He had so many dreams and aspirations. It’s just heartbreaking,” said Cynthia Young, Graham’s grandmother.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Morgan State University released a statement Tuesday saying in part, “As a community we mourn the tragic loss of life as a result of this calamitous event and offer our deepest sympathies to the Graham family. We ask that you keep them and their extended family and friends in prayer.”

Source: WBAL-TV

20-Year-Old Student At Morgan State Killed In NW Baltimore Explosion  was originally published on 92q.com

Baltimore , Morgan State University

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris To Be His…

Biden made Black history -- and American history -- by making Harris the first African American woman to be nominated…
08.11.20
Man Charged In Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Also Faces…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved.
07.30.20
Young Black Scholars Are Called ‘Ugly’ In Racist…

The parents of Florida twins speak out.
07.29.20
Rep. Greg Pence Called Out For Racist Collectables…

The Indiana representative is slammed on social media by his political opponent.
07.27.20
Black And Mexican Couple Suffer Racist ‘White Lives…

The white man also throws up the Nazi salute.
07.28.20
Andrew Gillum Resurfaces With ‘Personal Update’ Addressing ‘Rumors,’…

Andrew Gillum made a surprise return to public life on Monday by releasing a video testimonial to provide what he…
07.22.20
New York Mom Accuses Neighbor Of ‘Racially Motivated’…

Long Island protesters rally behind her.
07.20.20
Photo Shows ‘Karen’s Husband’ Pulling Gun On Walmart…

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.
07.17.20
Video Of Cop Violently Snatching Black Driver Out…

Virginia State Trooper Charles Hewitt is placed on administrative leave.
07.17.20
Kanye West Reportedly Explored Getting His Name On…

It looks like just as quickly as Kanye decided to run for President, he decided to pull out. Imagine that.
07.15.20
Close