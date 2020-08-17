CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Black Boy Booted From Ouzo Bay Holds Protest Outside Restaurant

Dallas Grant

Source: Marcia Grant / Marcia Grant

Dallas Grant, the 9-year-old Black boy who was turned away from Ouzo Bay restaurant earlier this summer, held a children’s march outside the establishment over the weekend.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

A video went viral back in June showing Grant and his mother, Marcia, being turned away by a restaurant staffer at the Baltimore eatery for wearing basketball shorts, sneakers and a t-shirt. That staffer claimed Grant was in violation of a dress code. However, Marcia pointed out that a white child was dressed in a similar fashion and was allowed to dine at the restaurant.

According to TMZ, about 70 people showed up in solidarity to march with Dallas. This comes on the heels of a pending lawsuit against Atlas Restaurant Group, the company that owns Ouzo Bay. Marcia claims the incident left Dallas traumatized.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

View this post on Instagram

Dallas Lead his 1st Mach. (The Children’s March for EQUALITY). The Kids shirts are the 1st shirts from his T-shirt line @greenwood_and_archer. Thank you to the Panacea Seed company for there extremely generous donation; if not for them the shirts would not have been possible!! Thank you to @mdprotestnetwork @bmoreblxck & @peoplespowerassembly for helping to put the march together! I could not have done this without them. #Protest #Ouzobay #AtlasGroup #GreenwoodAndArcher #TheChildrensMarchForEquality #BLM #Love #Children #march #blacklivesmatter #justice #peace #nojusticenopeace #america #democracy #humanrights #humanity #activism #socialjustice #dmv #summer #motivation

A post shared by Marcia Grant (@marcia_grant_____the_realtor) on

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Atlas apologized for the initial encounter, firing staffers they said exercised poor judgement, but denied any discrimination.

Source: TMZ

Black Boy Booted From Ouzo Bay Holds Protest Outside Restaurant  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris To Be His…

Biden made Black history -- and American history -- by making Harris the first African American woman to be nominated…
08.11.20
Man Charged In Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Also Faces…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved.
07.30.20
Young Black Scholars Are Called ‘Ugly’ In Racist…

The parents of Florida twins speak out.
07.29.20
Rep. Greg Pence Called Out For Racist Collectables…

The Indiana representative is slammed on social media by his political opponent.
07.27.20
Black And Mexican Couple Suffer Racist ‘White Lives…

The white man also throws up the Nazi salute.
07.28.20
Andrew Gillum Resurfaces With ‘Personal Update’ Addressing ‘Rumors,’…

Andrew Gillum made a surprise return to public life on Monday by releasing a video testimonial to provide what he…
07.22.20
New York Mom Accuses Neighbor Of ‘Racially Motivated’…

Long Island protesters rally behind her.
07.20.20
Photo Shows ‘Karen’s Husband’ Pulling Gun On Walmart…

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.
07.17.20
Video Of Cop Violently Snatching Black Driver Out…

Virginia State Trooper Charles Hewitt is placed on administrative leave.
07.17.20
Kanye West Reportedly Explored Getting His Name On…

It looks like just as quickly as Kanye decided to run for President, he decided to pull out. Imagine that.
07.15.20
Close