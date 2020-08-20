CLOSE
Darrel Walls Of The Walls Group On ‘So In Love’ Single: “PJ Did The Record In Two Weeks!” [EXCLUSIVE]

"BET Her: Fights Breast Cancer"

Darrel Walls (l) with The Walls Group | Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Darrel Walls is on a high!

One-fourth of Houston’s own The Walls Group, Walls stepped into the solo artist atmosphere with the release of “So In Love,” a collaboration between he, Zacardi Cortez and PJ Morton.

In an exclusive sitdown with AV inside the Houston BMW Center Studios, Walls revealed that the song not only came together in two weeks but he had to have somebody sing it with him, so PJ did him a solid and called up Zacardi.

“I did the verse by myself and I said, ‘I can’t do this by myself.’ So [PJ] calls Zacardi, Zacardi says, ‘I’ll be there in 30 minutes.’ He smashes his verse and … here we are today,” Walls said.

“So In Love” marks the first time that Walls and Cortez have ever sung together and Walls let it be known that he actually grew up on listening to the Cortez so for him it was an honor to link up with Cortez and PJ Morton for the song. While gushing over Cortez, Walls did let it slip that he’s been a family fan since day one.

“The first song [The Walls Group] learned as a group was the Cortez family, ‘Come Along’ and ‘Glory Glory,’ Walls reveals. “That ain’t us, that’s the Cortez family! So it was an honor for me to finally get a chance to sing with Zacardi Cortez and have fun doing it.”

Watch the full interview below where Walls discusses the early days of The Walls Group, using social media to become one of the first big gospel groups on YouTube, dealing with internal competition within the family, Internet trolls and more!

Watch the “So In Love” video with Walls, PJ Morton and Zacardi Cortez below!

Darrel Walls Of The Walls Group On ‘So In Love’ Single: “PJ Did The Record In Two Weeks!” [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Darrel Walls , The Walls Group

Close