Meet Your BET’s Sunday Best Season 10 Finalists: Stephanie Summers & Jada Spight

For eight weeks, BET’s Sunday Best has given the gospel community another jolt of excitement and wonder. Now we’re down to the finale of Season 10 and the two women who are battling out for the title are none other than Stephanie Summers and Jada Spight.

Summers is a 45-year-old singer from Colorado Springs, Colorado while Spight is a 19-year-old singer from Buffalo, New York. Summers auditioned with “What Can Wash Away My Sins (Nothing But The Blood)” and not only blew away the judges, but the talent and consistency has kept her within distance of winning the competition outright.

Spight, the youngest participant on Sunday Best this season, sang “I Need Thee Every Hour” and is proof that even the youngest in the church can pull off miracles. She’s the younger sister of Alexis Spight who was a runner-up on season five of Sunday Best.

Last year’s winner, Melvin Crispell III beat out Josh Copeland to take home the crown. He subsequently released his winning song, “Wonderful Is Your Name”.

Vote for your favorite between Stephanie and Jada here and tune in to the finale of Sunday Best on August 23 at 7/6 CT!

 

